Real estate_Landing Page

Hey all, Hope you are doing great!

Please see the latest design for the Real-estate Microsite. Press L to make me happy. 😁😁😁

Design — Sketch

************

💌 I am open to new projects: heenanagpaldesign@gmail.com

************

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heena.uiux/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heena-nagpal-69a90766/