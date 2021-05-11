Jenny Fuentes

Email Campaign Series

Jenny Fuentes
Jenny Fuentes
  • Save
Email Campaign Series email marketing services email template illustration email design responsive design email marketing
Download color palette

This is a sample of my Email Campaign Series.

To see the complete design, you can click the link below.

https://www.figma.com/file/mRZnWVbEiAudRUPSbFtUxN/Limits-Digital-Trial-Task?node-id=422%3A0

Jenny Fuentes
Jenny Fuentes

More by Jenny Fuentes

View profile
    • Like