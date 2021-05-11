Portfolio Redesign Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My new portfolio is coded to be very performant and ethical.
Check it out:
https://eamonnlavelle.com/site.html
🌊 I spend a lot of time surfing both the ocean and the web. Optimising this website was an experiment to lower my online carbon footprint.
🦶 The site was designed to be small in size and is highly performant (The whole site is less than 8mb).
🌳 It is hosted on a green server that is run on renewable energy.
🤖 I’ve tried my best to make this site 100% accessible.
🕵️♂️ I’m not a spy, I don't track any users.