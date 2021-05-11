Portfolio Redesign Site

My new portfolio is coded to be very performant and ethical.

Check it out:

https://eamonnlavelle.com/site.html

🌊 I spend a lot of time surfing both the ocean and the web. Optimising this website was an experiment to lower my online carbon footprint.

🦶 The site was designed to be small in size and is highly performant (The whole site is less than 8mb).

🌳 It is hosted on a green server that is run on renewable energy.

🤖 I’ve tried my best to make this site 100% accessible.

🕵️‍♂️ I’m not a spy, I don't track any users.