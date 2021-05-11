Alexander Laguta
Дома А—класса

Дома А—класса
Дома А—класса. Проект CTMK.
Дизайн логотипа и небольшого информационного сайта с расписанием программы на 26-ой выставке АрхМосква.

Posted on May 11, 2021
Комплексный дизайн для цифрового бизнеса.
