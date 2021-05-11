ashley hereid

Bridgeport Film Fest Logo Design

ashley hereid
ashley hereid
  • Save
Bridgeport Film Fest Logo Design madewithaffinity branding logo design minimal
Download color palette

I had the opportunity to create the logo for the first annual Bridgeport film festival.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
ashley hereid
ashley hereid

More by ashley hereid

View profile
    • Like