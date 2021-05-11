HM002: Flokka

DOWNLOAD PROJECT FILES

CONCEPT:

Flokka is a small cosmetics brand, delivering some organic essentials to the market.

Whole concept was created with on-scroll animation in mind. Such approach is adding interaction between our renders and UI, and makes them work together.

WHAT'S INSIDE:

— Figma Project file with all the layouts and some bonus (unused) artboards, which you can use in your personal or commercial projects.

— Cinema 4D Project Files. 6 scenes (including bonus one) with models, organized and ready for render. All Octane materials are procedural and included. Note: Original HDRI map is not included (due to license restrictions), but we provide our own replacement (so your scene is ready for study right out of the box) and a link to original one (in case you're looking for exact lighting look as in promo materials).

— After Effects Project File. Here we combine all our stuff (UI from Figma and renders from C4D) and make them work together. Everything is animated (exactly how you see it in promo), no extra plugins required.

— Rendered Sequences (optional). You can download a version without the renders to save some disk space, but After Effects project will ask for media replacement.

— Documentation. A brief manual covering basics questions. If you will still have any questions, all the contact info provided aswell.

FONTS IN USE:

— Trade Gothic (Extended) — [https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/trade-gothic/]

— Hatton — [https://pangrampangram.com/products/hatton]

— Maison Neue — [https://www.milieugrotesque.com/typefaces/maison-neue/]

Current fonts are not included. Feel free to replace them with fonts of your choice, if you don't own these. Current pairings are used just for reference.

SOFTWARE REQUIREMENTS:

— Figma

— Cinema 4D (tested on R19, R21, S22, R23, R24)

— Octane 2020 (probably should work on 3.07+, but not tested)

— After Effects CC+