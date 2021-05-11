Bootstrape website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, Welcome to my Portfolio.
I am a Professional Website-Design, Development, and WordPress Customization related Service Provider. I have 4 years of experience in the Web-Development field using HTML, CSS, JS, jQuery, Bootstrap, and WordPress.
Please look at My services Brief:-
*1* HTML/CSS Website - I use the HTML5 version and my own Code to make a HTML/CSS Website. You also get a Source File with Beautify Code.
*2* HTML/CSS/JS Website - I use the HTML5 version and Full Fresh Code to make a HTML/CSS/JS Website. I will use the jQuery framework to build a Website.
*3* Bootstrap Website - I use the latest version of Bootstrap to Responsive the website. Also, write Custom CSS to Responsive the Website.
*4* WordPress Website - I will use the best Themes and Plugins to build a Website. Fully Responsive and Professional Website.
-WordPress- Themes:-
1. Divi
2. NewsPaper
3. Salient
4. Ekko
5. The7 Theme, etc.
-WordPress- Plugins:-
1. Woo-Commerce
2. Elementor
3. WP-Bakery
4. Revoulation Slider, etc
5. Contact Form 7
After all, I hope you will be happy with my Job.
Thank You