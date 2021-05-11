Bootstrape website

Hello, Welcome to my Portfolio.

I am a Professional Website-Design, Development, and WordPress Customization related Service Provider. I have 4 years of experience in the Web-Development field using HTML, CSS, JS, jQuery, Bootstrap, and WordPress.

Please look at My services Brief:-

*1* HTML/CSS Website - I use the HTML5 version and my own Code to make a HTML/CSS Website. You also get a Source File with Beautify Code.

*2* HTML/CSS/JS Website - I use the HTML5 version and Full Fresh Code to make a HTML/CSS/JS Website. I will use the jQuery framework to build a Website.

*3* Bootstrap Website - I use the latest version of Bootstrap to Responsive the website. Also, write Custom CSS to Responsive the Website.

*4* WordPress Website - I will use the best Themes and Plugins to build a Website. Fully Responsive and Professional Website.

-WordPress- Themes:-

1. Divi

2. NewsPaper

3. Salient

4. Ekko

5. The7 Theme, etc.

-WordPress- Plugins:-

1. Woo-Commerce

2. Elementor

3. WP-Bakery

4. Revoulation Slider, etc

5. Contact Form 7

After all, I hope you will be happy with my Job.

Thank You