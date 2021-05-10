Nehvasta

Creepy Critters Racoon Balloon

Nehvasta
Nehvasta
  • Save
Creepy Critters Racoon Balloon illustration digital illustration character creature critter creepy
Download color palette

I am refining my digital art skill with creepy critter illustrations. I use Autodesk Sketchbook to create a rough sketch, develop the character outline, apply base colors to the design, then highlight and shadow. Please leave some constructive criticism, advice, and tips! Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Nehvasta
Nehvasta

More by Nehvasta

View profile
    • Like