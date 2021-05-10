Christin Quinones

Topo Chico Landing Page #3 | Spin to Win

Topo Chico Landing Page #3 | Spin to Win green landing page ui web landing page spin to win pop soda topo chico
I've been obsessed with Topo Chico lately, so I played around with some landing page ideas. This mini-project was so fun! 3/3

Notes: Background image from Unsplash, bottles and logo from Topo Chico, Dart Board from Clip Art.

Fonts used: Spectral SC, Swistblnk Moalang Melintang

Posted on May 10, 2021
