MariaArt

MariaArt web art website mobile ux ui branding typography minimal design
I created this design because my friend is great at drawing.
I hope that I give a file of art to this design.
The fonts that I used in this design are Courrrier and Montserrat.
I don't use pure black or white in my designs. Hope it looks good enough.

Posted on May 10, 2021
