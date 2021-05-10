Piotrek Rak

Personal Landing Page - Sukces.pl

Piotrek Rak
Piotrek Rak
  • Save
Personal Landing Page - Sukces.pl motion video animation coach business site design success uxui ux ui user inteface landing landingpage website webdesign web
Download color palette

Hey there!
This is my latest Landing Page project, with a short video demo (due to the size of the file)

Feel free to leave some feedback 😎

Piotrek Rak
Piotrek Rak

More by Piotrek Rak

View profile
    • Like