Kodie Beckley

Windward Okanagan Homes Logo

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
  • Save
Windward Okanagan Homes Logo penticton vernon okanagan builder homes construction developer realestate nautical sail branding logo kelowna
Download color palette

Windward Homes from Sylvan Lake, Alberta is expanding to the Okanagan! This is the updated logo for their big move. The idea behind the shape is that the 3 blue sails create a "W" shape while giving a nautical vibe.

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley

More by Kodie Beckley

View profile
    • Like