AnimaGIF #5

No doubt Dogs are people’s best friends. What best way to show this than a dance off with your canine pal.
This #animaGIF is a perfect example on how great #Dogs are.

What a best way to start the week than watching a good boy 🐶 #dance.

Happy Monday everyone!

Art : Flor
Animation : Moncho
3D: Jose

Posted on May 10, 2021
We are remote and cloud based studio.
