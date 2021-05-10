AnimaGIF #5

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
No doubt Dogs are people’s best friends. What best way to show this than a dance off with your canine pal.
This #animaGIF is a perfect example on how great #Dogs are.
What a best way to start the week than watching a good boy 🐶 #dance.
Happy Monday everyone!
Art : Flor
Animation : Moncho
3D: Jose
Click Here to see more