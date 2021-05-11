LVI Identity Diesel 5W-30

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Every diesel identity engine deserves the highest performance possible. Consider La Visual’s full synthetic identity oil.
Why does packaging look so lame for motor oils? We got weird with this one. We used contemporary colors and typography to reimagine motor oil packaging, La Visual-style. What do you think of the colors, type and overall design style?