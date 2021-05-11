Matt Romo
La Visual

LVI Identity Diesel 5W-30

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
  • Save
LVI Identity Diesel 5W-30 concept 3d design typography orange blue red packaging design 3d oil motor oil packaging acid graphics identity brand identity brand
Download color palette

Every diesel identity engine deserves the highest performance possible. Consider La Visual’s full synthetic identity oil.

Why does packaging look so lame for motor oils? We got weird with this one. We used contemporary colors and typography to reimagine motor oil packaging, La Visual-style. What do you think of the colors, type and overall design style?

20f2c87ed70872de56824b1e8fca0279
Rebound of
Identity Diesel
By Matt Romo
La Visual
La Visual
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

More by La Visual

View profile
    • Like