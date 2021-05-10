More information on this Design

This T-shirt alignment tool download is a quick, cheap and easy way to try out the t-shirt alignment tools in various sizes.

Sizes included:

Adult - PDF - 10" X 5" | SVG, DXF EPS. PNG - 9" X 5"

Youth - PDF - 10" X 4.5" | SVG, DXF EPS. PNG - 9" X 4.5"

Toddler - PDF - 10" 3.5" | SVG, DXF EPS. PNG - 9" X 3.5"

Infant - PDF - 10" X 2.5" | SVG, DXF EPS. PNG - 9" X 2.5"

Download includes:

1 PDF - double click on the pdf to open it in a web browser and print it out on 8.5" X 11" heavy card stock, then cut it out with scissors. (super quick and easy)

4 PNG - Use print then cut in your cut software

4 SVG - Can be flattened in your software to use as print then cut

4 DXF

4 EPS

Buy Now Here : https://designbundles.net/svg-cuttables/1010585-t-shirt-alignment-tool-pdf-printable?ref=3UFa72