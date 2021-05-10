Eka Vatsadze

Music App

Eka Vatsadze
Eka Vatsadze
  • Save
Music App mobile app design mobile ux ui music app mobile app
Download color palette

I tried to create a music app, that has a soft and light design using light colors. I wanted the album cover to be as big as possible in player mode and in album list mode, I focused more on the song list and options for each song.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Eka Vatsadze
Eka Vatsadze

More by Eka Vatsadze

View profile
    • Like