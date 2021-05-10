Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iblowyourdesign

FibrePros logo

Iblowyourdesign
Iblowyourdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
FibrePros logo logo designer logotype designer logotype logo
FibrePros logo logo designer logotype designer logotype logo
FibrePros logo logo designer logotype designer logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. Fibrepros 1.png
  2. Fibrepros 2.png
  3. Fibrepros 4.png

Hi, Dribbblers!👋🏻
This is my new logo design for my client from Dubai! Awesome client - awesome logo!

ENJOY IT!

Subscribe my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.

If You will need some:
– Illustration, art
– Logo, branding
– Motion design
– Game design / game animation
– Characters
– Web / UI / UX
– Or video / sound editinig

Just let me know!😉 In my account You have a "Hire button" or you can send me an e-mail: contactboms@gmail.com

Don't forget to check other works and my other Motion Design projects:
https://www.behance.net/iblowyourdesign

Piece!✌🏻

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Iblowyourdesign
Iblowyourdesign
Aloha! My name is Volo. I'm your next designer 🥑
Hire Me

More by Iblowyourdesign

View profile
    • Like