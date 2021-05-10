Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Momen Khan

Tookup multiple screens

Momen Khan
Momen Khan
I design this app for my client. It basically works on the Zoom video conferencing app. But it has more extra features and a cool interface also easy to understand for new customer.
You can Hire me for any type of Designing work. I am available for you.
Thanks
Momen Khan

Momen Khan
Momen Khan

