Foonda Bursary App funding student progressive web app university bursary card design mobile design bookmark user interface search upload filters education app
Foonda is a bursary finding app that uses intelligent technology to first help you put your best foot forward and creating an attractive profile, and then finds and matches the bursaries to your unique profile.

Once off on-boarding to simplify the application process and reduce any additional requirements asked.

