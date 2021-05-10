Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johann Da Costa

Wingme dating app logo

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Wingme dating app logo wingme wing dating flat purple johanndacosta minimalistic minimalist branding web clean logo
Wingme dating app logo wingme wing dating flat purple johanndacosta minimalistic minimalist branding web clean logo
Wingme dating app logo wingme wing dating flat purple johanndacosta minimalistic minimalist branding web clean logo
Wingme dating app logo wingme wing dating flat purple johanndacosta minimalistic minimalist branding web clean logo
Wingme dating app logo wingme wing dating flat purple johanndacosta minimalistic minimalist branding web clean logo
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 4.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 5.png

Logo design (personal project) made for some dating app.

The main goal with the wing and heart combination is to give the user a feeling of safety, especially for women. I imagine this app could be more safe than others, for example with an advanced verification system of the new users.

About the color selection : "Deep purple represents devotion and bonding and the ability to commit to another".

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like