Wingme dating app logo

Logo design (personal project) made for some dating app.

The main goal with the wing and heart combination is to give the user a feeling of safety, especially for women. I imagine this app could be more safe than others, for example with an advanced verification system of the new users.

About the color selection : "Deep purple represents devotion and bonding and the ability to commit to another".

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.