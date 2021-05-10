Johanne Ferreira

Graphic identity and stickers for a women's app

Graphic identity and stickers for a women's app graphicdesign graphic identity graphic women empowerment app street art street women typography artistic director illustration design stickers
  1. Stickers.jpg
  2. Stickers2.jpg
  3. Stickers.jpg
  4. Stickers4.jpg

WomenWalk is a personal projet still under construction. Designed to be a platform for connecting women, so that they can meet and walk together on a stretch of road.

