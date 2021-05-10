UI molecules for CBD E-commerce platform

Trending designs to inspire you
We’re rounding off the journey through our new E-commerce platform with a light touch: here’s a couple of UI molecules that the users will encounter while shopping for their ideal CBD supplement.
Light, sleek, and as close to nature as a website element can possibly get - those were our main goals. Have we managed to achieve them? Let us know in the comments!
