Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Usertive

UI molecules for CBD E-commerce platform

Usertive
Usertive
Hire Us
  • Save
UI molecules for CBD E-commerce platform atomic design science study shopping cannabis branding natural nature supplements pharmacy minimalism minimal clean oil cannabis oil cannabinoids cannabis cbd store shop e-commerce
Download color palette

We’re rounding off the journey through our new E-commerce platform with a light touch: here’s a couple of UI molecules that the users will encounter while shopping for their ideal CBD supplement.

Light, sleek, and as close to nature as a website element can possibly get - those were our main goals. Have we managed to achieve them? Let us know in the comments!

We’ve also published the whole case study of the project on Behance - make sure to check it out here:
👉 Full Case Study here

We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈

----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Usertive
Usertive
We make people want your product
Hire Us

More by Usertive

View profile
    • Like