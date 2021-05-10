weylih

Magpie in the Plum Blossom

Magpie in the Plum Blossom wishing message blessing classical nature eastern elegant colors vibrant oriental vintage modern culture chinese vase still life bird magpie flower plum blossom
A magpie (喜鹊 Xǐquè) resting on a plum blossom (梅花 Méihuā) reflects the Chinese idiom "喜上眉梢 Xǐ shàng méishāo" means happiness appears on the eyebrows. Plum (梅 Méi) in Chinese is homophonous with eyebrow (眉 Méi). And may your life be filled with happiness and joy.

