Magpie in the Plum Blossom

A magpie (喜鹊 Xǐquè) resting on a plum blossom (梅花 Méihuā) reflects the Chinese idiom "喜上眉梢 Xǐ shàng méishāo" means happiness appears on the eyebrows. Plum (梅 Méi) in Chinese is homophonous with eyebrow (眉 Méi). And may your life be filled with happiness and joy.