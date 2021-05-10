Piyush Nirala

Jiraiya

Piyush Nirala
Piyush Nirala
  • Save
Jiraiya typography naruto minimal icon design animeart anime animation illustrator illustration
Download color palette

This is my favorite Naruto Shippuden character!
Tools Used: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019

IG: https://www.instagram.com/_doodle._.dots_/

Piyush Nirala
Piyush Nirala

More by Piyush Nirala

View profile
    • Like