Charan

Avertisement

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Avertisement product product design figma app web interaction design ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed an advertisement Component. usually advertisements in online everywhere especially on E-Commerce Sites and apps. In the concept of the Book Store app UI you can see the advertisement on that Screen.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like