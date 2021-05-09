Camille Rattoni

ZOOTOCOLLANTS - Holo stickers now available!

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni
  • Save
ZOOTOCOLLANTS - Holo stickers now available! dragon puma korat cat budgie bird wolf fox merch goodies etsy character design illustration vector art cute animals holographic stickers sunset palm trees sun
Download color palette

ZOOTOCOLLANTS – a pun remixing the french for "animals" and "stickers".

The family is whole! You can already buy these holographic stickers on my Etsy shop! >> www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali

Also check out this project and many more of mine here: https://k-1.ooowww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Made with Adobe Illustrator. Manufactured at StickerApp.

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni

More by Camille Rattoni

View profile
    • Like