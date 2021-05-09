Alex Gorischek

Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces

Alex Gorischek
Alex Gorischek
Hire Me
  • Save
Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces microsoft fonts typefaces
Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces microsoft fonts typefaces
Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces microsoft fonts typefaces
Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces microsoft fonts typefaces
Setting Microsoft's 2021 Typefaces microsoft fonts typefaces
Download color palette
  1. Slide1.png
  2. Slide2.png
  3. Slide3.png
  4. Slide4.png
  5. Slide5.png

Example settings of Microsoft's new 2021 typefaces — Tenorite, Seaford, Skeena, Bierstadt, and Grandview — using five of my favorite software engineering phrases. Yes, I used PowerPoint. View full-screen for typeface names.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Alex Gorischek
Alex Gorischek
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Gorischek

View profile
    • Like