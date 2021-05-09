Hafiz Rizky

Plant - Website

Hafiz Rizky
Hafiz Rizky
  • Save
Plant - Website green plants plant website landing page web ui typography web minimal website design webdesign ui landingpage homepage design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋
Today I wanna share with you a UI design exploration
What do you think guys?
Hope you like it!

Hafiz Rizky
Hafiz Rizky

More by Hafiz Rizky

View profile
    • Like