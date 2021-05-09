Prakhar Neel Sharma

Onboarding for a social app 2 (WIP)

Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Onboarding for a social app 2 (WIP) privacy network ux walkthrough onboarding chat friends people group social media social design icon ios illustration app ui sharma neel prakhar
Onboarding for a social app 2 (WIP) privacy network ux walkthrough onboarding chat friends people group social media social design icon ios illustration app ui sharma neel prakhar
Onboarding for a social app 2 (WIP) privacy network ux walkthrough onboarding chat friends people group social media social design icon ios illustration app ui sharma neel prakhar
Onboarding for a social app 2 (WIP) privacy network ux walkthrough onboarding chat friends people group social media social design icon ios illustration app ui sharma neel prakhar
Download color palette
  1. 482.5.pre.png
  2. 482.1.onboarding_1.png
  3. 482.2.onboarding_2.png
  4. 482.3.onboarding_3.png

Working on a social app. This is the 2nd prototype.

For other creative works, please visit:
1. BEHANCE
2. MEDIUM
3. LINKEDIN

Many thanks

482.1.onboarding_1.png
200 KB
Download
482.2.onboarding_2.png
60 KB
Download
482.3.onboarding_3.png
50 KB
Download
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
God is in the details. ✉️prakharsharma800@gmail{dot}com
Hire Me

More by Prakhar Neel Sharma

View profile
    • Like