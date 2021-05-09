Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
mdhafizul_islam

Recycle Home Logo Design

mdhafizul_islam
mdhafizul_islam
  • Save
Recycle Home Logo Design logofolio flat logo modern logo recycle logodesign branding design logo minimalist logo branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hello,
This is my new Logo Design. How is it?
I am a professional Graphic Designer. I have 2 years of experience in the Graphic Design sector.
My Services:
✔️Background Remove
✔️Clipping Path
✔️Retouching Image/ Product
✔️Branding Design
✔️Social Media Design
✔️Logo Design
✔️Flyer Design
✔️Brochure Design
Behance: www.behance.net/mdhafizul_islam
Regards
Hafizul islam

mdhafizul_islam
mdhafizul_islam

More by mdhafizul_islam

View profile
    • Like