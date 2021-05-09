Logo Design for ABC

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo Design for a hypothetical company. 'ABC' is just a fun startup. I came across this idea after seeing a similar concept in a magazine. I immediately came up with the plan to design something similar and add it to my portfolio so here it is. I hope you'll appreciate it.