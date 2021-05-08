Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mohammad mehedi hasan

Yandex Logo Design

Yandex Logo Design logo inspirations y letter mark y letter icon y logo y letter logo multiply logo yandex logo rebrand yandex browser yandex logo yandex graphicdesign creative logo logodesign brand identity brand design abastact branding logo logo modern logo logo design
👋 Hi
I am trying to redesign Yandex browser logo.
If You Like my design Press "L" and leave your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Looking Forward to Hearing Your Thoughts On This Design
I am Available For Freelance Works:
✉️ E-mail: mdhanifkhl79@gmail.com

👉 Behance 👉 Instagram 👉 Facebook 👉 linkedin

