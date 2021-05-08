Orlando Pride Wordmark

This was a great project to work on. Thinking up illustrative forms to fit each letter is one thing... then trying to make the colors make sense.. phew! Orlando is a very colorful place so we had to do it right!

Want to rock this as a t-shirt?

https://akyros.co/collections/apparel/products/orlando-x-akyros-unisex-t-shirt?variant=39346911674449