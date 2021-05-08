Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harry Foreman

Orlando Pride Wordmark

Orlando Pride Wordmark orlando pride pride illustrated type city soccer orlando city soccer orlandocity eyesoreoni4 orlando magic orlando procreate freelance design hand drawn handlettering typography icon illustration vector branding design
This was a great project to work on. Thinking up illustrative forms to fit each letter is one thing... then trying to make the colors make sense.. phew! Orlando is a very colorful place so we had to do it right!

Want to rock this as a t-shirt?

https://akyros.co/collections/apparel/products/orlando-x-akyros-unisex-t-shirt?variant=39346911674449

