Surprise ~ Pouring with my Son 🥰 ~ Marble pour ~ Happy Mother's

My Son Amadej did his first two pours today. I think that he did really great job and I had so much fun today. Loved to paint with him. It was the best gift for the Mother's day. :D

Technique: Flip cup and marble pour

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam permanent blue violet

- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet

- Windor&Newton opera rose

- Pebeo iredecsent precious gold

- Pebeo iridescent blue green

