Surprise ~ Pouring with my Son 🥰 ~ Marble pour ~ Happy Mother's

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My Son Amadej did his first two pours today. I think that he did really great job and I had so much fun today. Loved to paint with him. It was the best gift for the Mother's day. :D
Link to Amadej's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/amaaadej...
Technique: Flip cup and marble pour
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam permanent blue violet
- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet
- Windor&Newton opera rose
- Pebeo iredecsent precious gold
- Pebeo iridescent blue green
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/hyGPhC65OPs