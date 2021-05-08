Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Surprise ~ Pouring with my Son 🥰 ~ Marble pour ~ Happy Mother's

My Son Amadej did his first two pours today. I think that he did really great job and I had so much fun today. Loved to paint with him. It was the best gift for the Mother's day. :D

Link to Amadej's channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/amaaadej...​

Technique: Flip cup and marble pour

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam permanent blue violet
- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet
- Windor&Newton opera rose
- Pebeo iredecsent precious gold
- Pebeo iridescent blue green

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/​
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/hyGPhC65OPs

