Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jenny Sarkar

neck label mockup

Jenny Sarkar
Jenny Sarkar
  • Save
neck label mockup neck label mockup hang tag branding tag design clothing label tag neck label clothing tag clothing label brand identity design
Download color palette

Thank you for watching my design
If you like my design show your appreciation through
Like and comment and share. And For order visit the link: https://www.fiverr.com/share/Rzb7Bx and choose which package you want.

Jenny Sarkar
Jenny Sarkar

More by Jenny Sarkar

View profile
    • Like