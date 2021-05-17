Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicat Manafov

Moment: Settings / Healthy replacements

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Moment: Settings / Healthy replacements
ℹ️ Details
We have a feature called health replacement. It shows a list of useful applications when we tap on this button. For example, let’s say we selected Headspace app as a healthy replacement.

When we use our phone for more than 30 minutes, the application will send us a notification.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

Human Interface Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
