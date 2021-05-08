UI/UX Music & Podcast App Design

Hi All,

Sharing some of the screens from the project I did last year. This was a real app project and is currently under development. The app was basically a music app but with some features that make it stand out from its competitors. Besides listening to/streaming music you can also listen to your favorite podcasts.

In short, this app was made just to make that discovering and listening experience of audio better and as simple as it can be.

If we talk about the design, I always wanted to work on something like this. And had some thoughts all ready for it. To go with some simple design with black and white style.

We did a couple of iterations on this project and we came to a conclusion finally. Was very happy with the output.

Tell me your thoughts on the basis of this design. Your feedback makes me a better designer.