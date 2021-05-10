Nicat Manafov

Moment: Settings / Sign out

Moment: Settings / Sign out teal switch icon settings icon modal mobile ui mobile app design ios app moment ios account log out sign out settings animation design ux ui app
🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
