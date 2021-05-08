Hassan Pervez

unfoburger logo design

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez
  • Save
unfoburger logo design fast food logo identity design burgers agency brand identity b letter logo negativespace logo mark food logodesign logotype fastfood logo branding burger colors brand icon idenity illustration
Download color palette

unfoburger logo design.
unfoburger logo design. (for sale)

The logo concept was the burger,unfold letterB.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez

More by Hassan Pervez

View profile
    • Like