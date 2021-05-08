Dipanjan Karmakar

Charity Website Design

Dipanjan Karmakar
Dipanjan Karmakar
  • Save
Charity Website Design ui modern creative dark child kartavya website poor ngo charity
Download color palette

Charity Website Design

At the moment, I am working on a new website for an NGO. They do great work for poor children. I am proud to work with them.

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Dipanjan Karmakar
Dipanjan Karmakar

More by Dipanjan Karmakar

View profile
    • Like