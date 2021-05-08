Johann Da Costa

Btobdigital logo

Btobdigital logo minimalist web vector blue btob business professional design johanndacosta branding flat clean minimal corporate logo
The arrow represents the BtoB (Business to Business) concept and also suggests that you can reach your target and goals thanks to Btobdigital. You can see more about my idea with the little sketch that you can find on the 3rd slide.

Corporate font and blue color.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

