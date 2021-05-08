Btobdigital logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The arrow represents the BtoB (Business to Business) concept and also suggests that you can reach your target and goals thanks to Btobdigital. You can see more about my idea with the little sketch that you can find on the 3rd slide.
Corporate font and blue color.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.