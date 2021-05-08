Drone delivery

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribblers, 🤗
Want to earn something in this lockdown?
Hey its a concept app if you have a drone with you, register in Droner and satisfy others needs like medicine, food etc and earn.
This is a concept only. All feedbacks are welcomed.
Show some love guys if you like it❤️❤️❤️❤️