Typographic compositons (Bag)

Typographic compositons (Bag) cottonbag totebag canvasbag cottoncanvasbag kaleidoscopic typetreatment typographic printdesign merchandise merch printout
Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

on Behance https://buff.ly/337N4yu
on Dribbble https://buff.ly/3b8NpGu

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

