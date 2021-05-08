Mansi Chauhan

Share Space

Mansi Chauhan
Mansi Chauhan
  • Save
Share Space mobile app design mobile ui xd illustrator photoshop rental app parking app app ux concept figmadesign figma ui design app design
Download color palette

Share Space is a Digital platform where you can Park as well as share your space with others. The design of this app solves barrier between people who needs to park their vehicle or sharing space to park. Share Space provides with the solution where you can Book your convenient Parking space or Rent you space.

Mansi Chauhan
Mansi Chauhan

More by Mansi Chauhan

View profile
    • Like