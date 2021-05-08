Pamela Zuloaga

Koala illustration

Koala illustration eucalyptus tree animal australia koala bear illustration koala
This furry cutie hanging from a eucalyptus tree is the right arm piece of the Australia cycling jersey.

I wanted to make it seem like the koala is holding on to the cyclist's arm and on the actual jersey, the koala's back arm is wrapping around and up the cyclist's shoulder.

Posted on May 8, 2021
