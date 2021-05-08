Dipanjan Karmakar

Pedl Bike | Home Page Redesign

Dipanjan Karmakar
Dipanjan Karmakar
  • Save
Pedl Bike | Home Page Redesign modern clean ui experiment homepage green redesign zoomcar pedl cycle bike
Download color palette

Pedl Bike | Home Page Redesign

Meet my new concept for a Pedl Bike Service, experimenting with their original bike photo shooting. What you think? I will be happy to hear your opinion.

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Dipanjan Karmakar
Dipanjan Karmakar

More by Dipanjan Karmakar

View profile
    • Like