Non-stop 3D Burgers

Non-stop 3D Burgers diet 3dillustration 3danimation motion design burger fastfood 3dartist eevee illustration 3dmodel blender3dart blender3d blender 3d art
Keep calm and have a virtual burger ‘cooked’ in Blender! Since i've been controlling junk food these days, decided to make a burger in Blender instead lol.
Fun fact: it takes around 6-9miles (12000~15000steps) to burn off a cheese burger.

