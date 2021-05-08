Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
King Kron App Icon

King Kron App Icon ios icon
King Kron is a fictional product/brand I made that represents a mobile storefront for purchasing cannabis. Over the course of two or so weeks I mocked-up the UI for the app with SwiftUI. This is the icon I landed on. It represent a cannabis bud while also conveying a loose representation of a King Kong type figure. You can learn more about the product here: https://elislade.com/p/kingkron

Posted on May 8, 2021
