King Kron App Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
King Kron is a fictional product/brand I made that represents a mobile storefront for purchasing cannabis. Over the course of two or so weeks I mocked-up the UI for the app with SwiftUI. This is the icon I landed on. It represent a cannabis bud while also conveying a loose representation of a King Kong type figure. You can learn more about the product here: https://elislade.com/p/kingkron