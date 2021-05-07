Zoe Villas and Cafe

A rebrand for a family owned hotel in the epicenter of Bali's working nomad lifestyle scene.

Zoe means life and Eve. And the private secluded villas are surrounded by lush tropical plants. So it didn't take long to see the connection with the Garden of Eden. Many of the plants surrounding the villas are called ' Bird of Paradise' plants because their flowers look like birds of paradise that you can find in Papua.

With that in mind together with the knowledge that many budget travellers found this the perfect place for their honeymoon, I went all out to make customers feel they are the 'Adam & Eve' in their own private paradise.