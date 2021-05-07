LOS POLLOS HERMANOS | Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Los Pollos Hermanos is a fast-food restaurant chain that will specialize in fried chicken.
The brand will offer premium quality fried chicken. It will operate in Egypt with a plan to
reach 13 branches by the end of 2022.
Los Pollos Hermanos literally means “The Chicken Brothers” in Spanish; thus one of the
brand’s values is “Family”. Every meal will be served fresh filled with love and care.