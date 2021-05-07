Hussain hesham

LOS POLLOS HERMANOS | Brand Identity

Hussain hesham
Hussain hesham
  • Save
LOS POLLOS HERMANOS | Brand Identity food los pollos hermanos fried chicken food and beverage icon logo minimal branding design
Download color palette

Los Pollos Hermanos is a fast-food restaurant chain that will specialize in fried chicken.
The brand will offer premium quality fried chicken. It will operate in Egypt with a plan to
reach 13 branches by the end of 2022.
Los Pollos Hermanos literally means “The Chicken Brothers” in Spanish; thus one of the
brand’s values is “Family”. Every meal will be served fresh filled with love and care.

Hussain hesham
Hussain hesham

More by Hussain hesham

View profile
    • Like